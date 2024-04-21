SaCC Playgroup fun

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held a Playgroup on Tuesday, 2 April. They had lots of fun playing inside and outside. Playgroup is on every Tuesday during School Terms. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/04/2024By

Latest News

SaCC Playgroup fun

21/04/2024|

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held a Playgroup on Tuesday, [...]

Students at Show

21/04/2024|

Condobolin High School students, Gemma O’Bryan, Tyler Roberts, and Tayla [...]

We recommend