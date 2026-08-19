Rusty Ram Awards Presented at Assembly

The Rusty Ram Award is given when a student does something exceptional and can be recognised at any time. These following students received their Rusty Ram Awards at the school assembly on Tuesday 4th August.

Indy shows the school values of respect, responsibility, and resilience every day. She is kind and always helps others in her class. Indy looks after younger students on the playground. She works hard and takes pride in representing Tullibigeal Central School. Indy also keeps her classroom tidy and helps care for it. When she finds work hard, she doesn’t give up. She asks for help and tries her best to learn more.

Alice is a hardworking student who always tries her best in her learning. She shows the school values of respect, responsibility, and resilience in the classroom every day. Other students look up to her, and she works hard to help them with their learning. Alice sets high expectations for herself and takes responsibility for her own progress. When tasks get difficult, she shows resilience by keeping up her effort and trying to improve. Alice also represents her school with pride at many sporting events and takes great care with her work.

Meg was chosen for consistently demonstrating a positive attitude towards learning and always striving to do her best. She approaches each day with enthusiasm, participates positively in class discussions and activities, and is a kind, caring and inclusive friend who makes others feel welcome. She comes to class prepared and ready to learn, listens carefully to instructions, takes responsibility for her learning, and consistently models the school values. She is a valued member of her classroom and a wonderful role model for others.

Ada was chosen for consistently demonstrating the school values of respect, responisibility and resilience. Ada is a kind and caring friend who is willing to help staff and students. She takes pride in looking after the school, is organised and ready to learn, and follows instructions. Ada’s positive attitude, hard work and determination to try her best makes her a wonderful role model for others.

Congratulations to all the students.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.