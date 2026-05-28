Running for a Spot at Western Cross Country
On Thursday 7th May, 21 Ungarie Central School Primary students attended the Lower Lachlan cross country race at Tullibigeal Central School.
The students put in their best efforts making their school very proud!
Special congratulations to Claire, Ivy, Jayla-Rae, Freya, Hayden, Asher and Olivia who have secured a place in the Western cross country competition to be held in Orange later this term.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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