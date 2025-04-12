Rugby League Trials Success

Congratulations to all Condobolin Public School players that worked hard at Lachlan Rugby on Tuesday, 25 March. After a hot day, the school had seven students that have progressed to Western trials in the coming weeks. Best of luck to you all! ABOVE: Quade Peterson, Thomas Saunders, Levi Daure, Harvey McFadyen and Joe Fitzgerald will be playing in the Opens Team, whilst Jace Ireland and Rowley Lister will line up in the under 11s. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.