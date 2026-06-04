Royal Far West’s Ride for Country Kids visited Western and Far West NSW

Media Release

The Ride has taken 64 cyclists on a journey – starting in Parkes, and travelling through towns like Trundle, Molong, Manildra, and Eugowra, before finishing in Forbes. These towns hold a special place in Royal Far West’s history and future, supported by passionate people, local branches, and community hubs like our op-shop in Trundle.

While rain unfortunately meant the cyclists couldn’t complete the planned route, the team travelled from Parkes to Trundle, covering 50kms safely on Monday 18 May. At Trundle Golf Club, the cyclists heard from incredible residents, include Donna-Lee Hornshra from St Patrick’s Parish School. At St Patrick’s School, they have been partnering with Royal Far West, receiving weekly speech pathology and occupational therapy telehealth sessions.

And at Trundle Central School, Royal Far West’s speech pathologists have provided support through classroom observations, cognitive assessments, one-on-one speech therapy sessions, and consultations with the K-2 classroom teacher and wellbeing coordinator.

Trundle has seen firsthand the impact of Royal Far Wests’ programs, from early telecare pilots to school‑based support that helped children find their confidence and voice in the classroom.

Trundle is also home to one of Royal Far West’s most passionate and active volunteer branches, led by the incredible Jo Coster and assisted by her friend, Stef Daeman. Around 10 years ago, the Branch had closed due to a lack of volunteers — but a group of determined locals brought it back to life because they knew how much their children needed support. In a community of just 300 people, the Trundle Branch has become a powerhouse. Some members have been volunteering for over 60 years, and one member even accessed Royal Far West services as a child before dedicating her life to giving back. The Royal Far West Op Shop is more than a shop — it’s a community hub, a meeting place, and a lifeline for locals.

Royal Far West’s vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of children living in rural and remote communities. In FY25, we supported 512 children, 302 parents and carers and 496 educators across 29 primary schools and 5 early childhood centres across Western and Far West NSW – delivering services including speech pathology, occupational therapy, psychology, and social work.

Dr Briony Scott, CEO of Royal Far West, said: “Ride for County Kids is more than a physical challenge – it’s an opportunity to connect with the communities we support and see firsthand the positive difference Royal Far West makes. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of the need for improved access to paediatric services in rural areas.”

Please support Royal Far West’s Ride for Country Kids. Donate here: www.rideforcountrykids.com.au

Media Release and Image contributed by Royal Far West. Images taken by Stephanie Agass.

Royal Far West’s Ride Goes Beyond for Country Kids

Media Release

Sydney, NSW: Royal Far West’s Ride for Country Kids 2026 has officially wrapped up, ensuring a stronger future for country kids.

This year’s Ride for Country Kids was more than just a journey – it was a powerful statement of commitment to go beyond for country kids. Covering 350km across Western and Far West NSW, riders engaged with local communities and raised $421,051 with donations still coming in. This result will ensure more children in rural and remote Australia receive the developmental, behavioural, and mental health services they need.

“This Ride embodies everything Royal Far West stands for – going the extra mile for country kids,” said Dr Briony Scott, CEO of Royal Far West. “Seeing 64 riders take on this challenge is incredibly moving. Their dedication, and the generosity of our supporters, means that we can continue delivering life-changing services to the country kids who need them most.”

A huge thank you to the communities of Western and Far West NSW, our sponsors, and riders.

Country hospitality was on show in the last week. The Ride for Country Kids was warmly welcomed by the Molong, Manildra, Trundle, Forbes, and Parkes communities. Royal Far West’s Branches in Forbes and Trundle, Aboriginal Dreaming Corporation, Nginhagu Dance Group Performance, Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils and country mayors, local schools, Eugowra Community Children’s Centre, Bogan Billa Culturals, businesses, and members of the media all generously supported this event.

A special thank you also to our dedicated riders, who pushed themselves to their limits for this important cause, withstanding brisk early morning starts and downpours of rain. Their commitment and determination ensured this Ride has been truly phenomenal.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our riders and the incredible generosity of our sponsors and supporters, we’re able to continue delivering vital health and developmental services to country children,” said Dr Briony Scott. “This proves what we can achieve when we come together for a cause that truly matters, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The Ride concluded in Forbes, where supporters, donors and community leaders came together for a final push to raise even more funds.

Media Release by Royal Far West.