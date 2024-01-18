Royal Far West Christmas Bingo Is A Huge Hit

On Sunday 3rd December, the Trundle Royal Far West Christmas Bingo was held at the Trundle Golf Club.

The event had a huge number of ladies, men and children in attendance. What a great afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone for coming and supporting us. A big thank you to all of the Trundle and Parkes Businesses that donated a prize for our Bingo.” read a post made by Joanne Coster on the Trundle Noticeboard.

“A big thank you to Les Whiley for setting up extra tables and chairs for us. A big thank you to Meg and Trundle Services Club for the use of the Golf Club.

“The money raised through the events we hold go directly to helping Country Children access specialised Medical Intervention, Treatment and Therapy through the Royal Far West.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Joanne Coster via the Trundle Noticeboard Facebook page.