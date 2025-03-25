Roadworks in Progress
Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake Cargelligo Road.
An 8km stretch from Tullibigeal Road to Yaddra Road has been widened and is waiting to be sealed. The sealing crew were scheduled to begin work commencing 24th March 2025.
Speed reductions are in place until work is completed. We know it’s a long way to travel at 80kmph but there is loose gravel and the seal is narrow so stay safe, slow down and remember speed
zones on worksites are enforceable.
Widening of a further 3 stretches of road toward Condobolin, 6km in total, is currently in progress. Make sure you allow a little extra time for your trip!
Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council). Sourced from the Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook page.
Latest News
Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer
By Melissa Blewitt Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer took place [...]
Over $3,500 raised for Can Assist
The Condobolin Sports Club was abuzz with energy, unity, and [...]
Mark your calendars for the Tulli Races
Media Release The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club invites you to [...]
CHS students undertake TAFE course
Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High [...]
Roadworks in Progress
Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake [...]
Catalogue now available
Hard copies of the Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale [...]