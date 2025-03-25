Roadworks in Progress

Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake Cargelligo Road.

An 8km stretch from Tullibigeal Road to Yaddra Road has been widened and is waiting to be sealed. The sealing crew were scheduled to begin work commencing 24th March 2025.

Speed reductions are in place until work is completed. We know it’s a long way to travel at 80kmph but there is loose gravel and the seal is narrow so stay safe, slow down and remember speed

zones on worksites are enforceable.

Widening of a further 3 stretches of road toward Condobolin, 6km in total, is currently in progress. Make sure you allow a little extra time for your trip!

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council). Sourced from the Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook page.