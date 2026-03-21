Rio Tinto give Burra Scandium Project EIS update

By Melissa Blewitt

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Burra Scandium Project, located near Condobolin, has been completed.

Formally known as the Platina Scandium Project, the high-grade scandium oxide resource was purchased by Rio Tinto in 2023 for $14 million.

Members of the Rio Tinto team held a drop-in EIS information session in Condobolin on Thursday, 26 February at the RSL Club. They also addressed Lachlan Shire Councillors prior to the commencement of the February Council meeting.

According to Rio Tinto, the Burra Scandium Project has the potential to become a primary scandium operation in Australia.

“This project builds on our existing scandium production operation in Quebec and enhances our position to become a global leading supplier in the developing scandium market,” www.riotinto.com says.

In a Burra Scandium Project handout, it said the Project will deliver 10 to 15 full time jobs. It would also make annual direct contributions of $1.8 million in wages and labour; $2.8 million in consumables and services; and $4 million in NSW and local government taxes and royalties.

After investigations, Rio Tinto have chosen to build the processing plant in Parkes and not Condobolin. Rio Tinto representatives said that it was not a viable option to build the processing plant infrastructure in Condobolin, but the company would be open to offering a transport service to the site, if there were enough interested parties when it opened. They added they were committed to delivering jobs and business opportunities to the local community with no FIFO and a local first hiring policy.

The proposed mining operations include:

The proposed mine will be a small, shallow, open-cut operation with a minimum footprint, and no tailings dam, blasting or extensive water use.

The small operational footprint, and small volumes of ore, will allow us to consider a full electric operation with renewables.

Truck movements to-and-from the site each day will be in the single figures, ensuring minimal impact on local traffic.

Proposed mining operations will be above the water table, meaning there will be no impact to the groundwater underneath.

The EIS found that the mine would not impact surrounding farming activities; and that there would be a daily maximum of 16 heavy vehicle and eight light vehicle return trips.

A Cultural Heritage Study has been conducted with the Wiradjuri community. A management plan and Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit will be sought for the two identified cultural heritage sites located within the proposed mine site.

Noise and vibration impacts will be minimised using recognised industry management standards.

Upon closure, the land will be returned to agricultural and native vegetation. Dust suppression will be used across all haul roads. Laden vehicles will be covered to prevent dust lift off.

The mine will have a limited visual impact. there will be low level stockpiles and infrastructure and day time operations will mean no night time lighting. A vegetated visual amenity bund will be created between the mine and road.

Scandium is a rare, versatile and useful mineral for the green economy and energy transition. It is considered a critical mineral by the United States, Canada, Australia and many other countries.

Scandium is one of the most effective elements able to strengthen aluminium, while also offering improved flexibility and resistance to heat and corrosion. As a result, it is used to produce high-performance aluminium alloys for applications that need to be light, strong and heat resistant, including in aerospace, automotive, heat exchangers, sporting goods, 3D printing and energy transmission applications.

Scandium oxide is also used to improve the performance of solid oxide fuel cells used as a green power source for buildings, medical facilities and data processing centres, as well as in niche products such as lasers and lighting.

The full EIS will be available on Lachlan Shire Council’s Development Applications Page (www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au).