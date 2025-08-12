Reunion and Old Boys Day 2025

The Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club held its 2025 Premiership Reunion and annual Old Boys Day on Saturday, 12 July, where they celebrated the 1985 and 2015 Senior Football and 1995 and 2005 Senior Netball Premiership Teams. Dinner, awards and raffles featured as part of the occasion. There were Premiership coaches presentations as well as memorabilia on display. Live music by Terry and Jonno followed the formalities.