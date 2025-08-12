Reunion and Old Boys Day 2025
The Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club held its 2025 Premiership Reunion and annual Old Boys Day on Saturday, 12 July, where they celebrated the 1985 and 2015 Senior Football and 1995 and 2005 Senior Netball Premiership Teams. Dinner, awards and raffles featured as part of the occasion. There were Premiership coaches presentations as well as memorabilia on display. Live music by Terry and Jonno followed the formalities.
Latest News
Reunion and Old Boys Day 2025
The Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club held its 2025 [...]
All Schools State Cross Country
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Jessica Morgan on her [...]
Elders Photo Competition in focus
It's time to get your cameras out, the Elders calendar [...]
Rams show plenty of heart and determination
Condobolin Rugby Union Match Report: Condo Vs West Wyalong The [...]
Students practice dance moves
Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice [...]
New Skatepark officially opens
After two years in the pipeline, The Tottenham Skatepark Development [...]