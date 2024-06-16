Resilient Landscape Development Workshop held in Condobolin

Condobolin and District Landcare hosted a Resilient Landscape Development Workshop on Monday, 20 May.

Ecologist Alison Elvin provided a workshop with a focus on plant selection for riparian zones for bank stability and making plant selections to reduce flammability with the intention of developing disaster resilience.

Alison is a farmer, Landcarer and engaging facilitator from Yass with great local knowledge and practical experience in natural resource management. She is passionate about developing cost-effective, on-ground methods of improving water quality on farm and, in turn, increasing both productivity and biodiversity.

At the workshop, Alison provided current research and a lifetime of practical experience in agriculture, sustainable farming practices and natural resource management.

There were also presentations and information stands from Condobolin SES Unit Commander Susan Bennett and NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team member Jade Garrett.

They both discussed existing information and preparedness plans already in place and answered any questions participants may have had.

Landcare NSW’s People Led Prevention project empowers communities across regional NSW in developing disaster resilience and preparedness skills. The Disaster Risk Reduction Fund is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.

This event was made possible through funding from Landcare NSW’s People Led Prevention Project.