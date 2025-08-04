Renovations of the Royal Mail Hotel in Lake Cargelligo underway

By Melissa Blewitt

The fully funded renovations of the Royal Mail Hotel in Lake Cargelligo are underway.

During a visit to Lachlan Shire in early July, State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, was taken on a tour of the hotel by Down the Track CEO Larn Masterton and board member Al Wheeler, along with outgoing Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory.

The vision of the Royal Mail is to bridge a gap in the community for accommodation and to provide an entry point for young people moving into independent living. The public and private accommodation will be entirely separate from each other.

There are plans for a food ladder system that utilises the liquid from a tray based aquaponics system and a greenhouse, capable of producing 30-50 kilograms of produce per week. This produce will be used for the cafe and restaurant.

A modern kitchen will be a feature, and the wood that cannot be reused in the build will be repurposed into picture frames and planter boxes, as Larn puts it, “we are trying to repurpose whatever we can.”

Mr Butler recently met with Bernie Shakeshaft, also on the board for Down the Track to discuss youth diversionary programs.

“This is a building full of local history and stories. It was at risk of falling into serious disrepair and being lost to the community,” he explained.

“I’m really pleased that Down the Track purchased the hotel and is currently undertaking works to not only maintain the heritage features on the streetscape, but significantly improve and modernise the building, providing accommodation and unique culinary experiences all integrated with their existing youth program.

“I’ve been a supporter of Down the Track since I first came into contact with them and the work they are doing in Lake Cargelligo.”