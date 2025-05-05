Relay team places Bronze

Tottenham Central Schools Swimming team competed in the Peter Dobson Relay on Friday 11th April. The team consisted of Toby, Arlie, Quin and Evelyn. During the competition they placed second which put them in the State Final. During the final, the team placed Bronze. Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School relay team. Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

