Relay team place third
Tullibigeal Central School students Ayden, Sonny, Ethan and Alice competed at the Western PSSA Swimming Carnival in Dubbo on Friday 7th March. The schools relay team placed 3rd and are now off to state in April at Homebush. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Swimmers compete in Dubbo
By Hayley Egan A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School [...]
Students celebrate Ash Wednesday
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School held their Ash Wednesday [...]
CHS Agriculture excursion
Condobolin High School, Year 12 Agriculture educators and students visited [...]
Relay team place third
Tullibigeal Central School students Ayden, Sonny, Ethan and Alice competed [...]
Successful day for Tottenham Picnic Races
2025 Tottenham Picnic Races Report The annual Tottenham Picnic Races [...]
Students attend debating workshop
A group of Stage 3 Lake Cargelligo Central School students [...]