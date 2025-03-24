Relay team place third

Tullibigeal Central School students Ayden, Sonny, Ethan and Alice competed at the Western PSSA Swimming Carnival in Dubbo on Friday 7th March. The schools relay team placed 3rd and are now off to state in April at Homebush. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

24/03/2025|

