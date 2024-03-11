Relaxing with quiet reading

Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Yinka students enjoyed themselves in the Library recently. After listening to some chapters from a book the students then were able to choose some books to borrow. There was also time for some quiet reading. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

