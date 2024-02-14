Redevelopment of the Bogan Gate General Store
The owner of Bogan Gate Pub, Neil Schembri, is pleased to announce that he has purchased the old Bogan Gate General Store on Station St, Bogan Gate.
Plans are underway for renovation work designs to reopen it as the Bogan Gate General Store, with some added attractions that will benefit the community.
The renovations will take approximately 6 months.
This will make it the third redevelopment in Bogan Gate for Neil and his local team; other ones are the Bogan Gate Pub and The Old Post Office on Lachlan St currently leased out.
Check out the Bogan Gate Pub Facebook page for updates as the project develops.
Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Pub Facebook page.
