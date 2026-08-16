Record price achieved at Working Dog Auction

By Melissa Blewitt

A new sale record was set at the 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction, with all 39 dogs offered finding buyers and the sale achieving a 100 per cent clearance.

Held over two days by the Forbes Working Dog Club, on Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July, the auction has been hailed a major success by organisers.

The standout result came when Lot 5, Tina, consigned by Jake Avezedo, sold for $28,500 to set a new auction record. The sale averaged $7,111 across the 39 lots.

A black and tan female, Tina is aged three years and three months. She was described as able to work from a ute, buggy and bike.

“She’s an obedient dog that works well in the paddock with plenty of grunt in the yards she’ll happily keep sheep up to a handler, weigh crate Preg scanner, crutching trailer, load trucks, sheds job lot. Works inside outside of the race or draft with bark on command, she’s a strong backing female that shifts her stock. Works cow-calves also used to educate weaners and trade Cattle,” the 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction catalogue said. Stoneycreek Captain, consigned by James Rayner, was named the top-priced dog after selling for $12,500. The section was sponsored by Elders Forbes.

He is a male Kelpie aged one year and three months, is the son of Alkira Gus (sire) and Stoneycreek Barbara (dam).

According to the 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction catalogue; “Captain is good solid type of dog with plenty of force in the yard with big free bark. Loves backing a race and filling a shearing shed. While captain is very capable yard dog he isn’t a one trick pony with a lovely cast out in the paddock handy stop and starting on his sides. Jumps on buggy and ute. Very friendly around kids and the yard and will make an asset to anyone’s operation.”The top-priced pup was Rogueriver Josie, consigned by Ged Bibby, realised $12,000. The category was sponsored by SRV Livestock Transport.

Sired by Avenpart Djokovic and Rogueriver Dolsie, eight-month-old Rpgueriver Josie (Kelpie) is in the process of early training.

In the 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction catalogue it said: “Josie has a beautiful temperament and is excelling in the yards. She backs and barks naturally and covers her stock very well, showing all the signs of becoming a great all-rounder. Well advanced in her training program for her age, Josie continues to impress with her confidence and ability. Both parents are exceptionally well bred and proven performers in both the paddock and the yards.” The top-priced bitch was Tina, consigned by Jake Avezedo, which achieved the sale-topping price of $28,500. The award was sponsored by Constable Hay and Transport.

The auction also featured the presentation of the Robert Cox Memorial Trophy, recognising an emerging young vendor. This year’s recipient was Jackson Plummer, who offered Lots 1 (Mojo Mack) and 11 (Cotway Biscuit). Proceeds from the sale of Lot 1 were donated to the charity MACK the Label, with $2,500 raised.

Sale organisers thanked vendors for their continued support and for entrusting their dogs to the Forbes auction, while also acknowledging the contribution of buyers, underbidders, spectators, sponsors and supporters in making the 2026 event a success.

They gave a special shout out to sponsors, with major backing provided by Elders Forbes, SRV Livestock Transport, Constables Hay and Transport, and CopRice.

The auction continues to grow year after year, and organisers are looking forward to hosting another event in 2027.