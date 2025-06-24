Rams share a laugh on the field

On Saturday, 7 June the Condobolin Rams First Grade Men and League Tag Ladies came together for a game of League Tag followed by a barbecue. “I think the ladies can say that the men have to work on their tagging skills and can’t just tackle the person when you can’t reach their tag – so many laughs on the field!” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page read. “Thanks to everyone that made the effort to show up, to those that made dishes and to our President Spider for cooking the meat!” Image Credits: Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page.