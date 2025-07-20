Rams plays classic bush footy

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT – Rams vs Yabbies

On Saturday, 5 July , the Rams loaded up 23 deep and hit the road to Young. And for the first time in four years, the bus was chockers. Big moment for our little club.

We hit the paddock running. The form was hot, the hits were hard, and our boys showed up in a big way. Classic bush footy, the way it’s meant to be.

Sam Nixon crossed for the opening try within the first few minutes, catching Young off guard and setting the tone early. In under 20 minutes, we were up 14-0. The footy gods were on, and the boys were humming.

At halftime we led 14-12, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Credit to the Yabbies, they made us earn every metre and gave us a top-notch game. They’re a great club and know how to throw the footy around.

The second half saw young gun Lane Doyle bag himself a meat pie. Tom Clemson also crossed the chalk with a bit of white line fever we didn’t know he had in him. And keeping it in the family, Tom’s twin brother Will Clemson slotted all three conversions like he was late for happy hour. Business done.

Special shoutout to our #12 Josh Payne, who had an absolute blinder. He was everywhere. Big carries, big hits, and pretty much put on a clinic. If you didn’t notice him out there, you were either blind… or a Yabbie.

Final whistle blew at 31–21 in Young’s favour.

Closer than it looks, and plenty to be proud of. Well done, Rams. We didn’t get the chocolates, but we played some cracking footy. The effort was unreal, the intent was there, and you can see just how far this group’s come. A few bounces the other way and we’re telling a different story.

And the boat race? Do we even need to say it? Smashed them…. At this rate, we’ll need a trophy just to make it fair.

Massive thanks to our committee and support crew for getting us there. And a special shoutout to Young’s own Nic Duff for shouting the boys a couple of roadies post-game. If that’s not bush footy

spirit, I don’t know what is.

Off the field? Let’s just say if that bus could talk, it’d ask for a week off and a hose out.

Next week we’re back on home turf at Ram Park taking on Coota. If the last game was anything to go by, pack the tape, bring the noise and cancel Sunday.

It’s going to be a belter.

POINTS: Players Player: Sam Nixon and Tom Clemson; 1 Point: Will Clemson; 2 Points: Henry Coupland; 3 Points: Beau Twomey and Will Chamen.

Up the Rams!

Deep Heat Diaries