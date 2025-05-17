Rams overcome and adapt

Rams travelled to Grenfell on Saturday 3rd May game for a hit out against one of the old foes. Our first game at Grenfell in over three years and the travelling side pumped to run on.

The Rams started looking like a well-trained machine with multiple phase plays incorporating great hit-ups through the middle and some very slick movements in the backline. Condo had most of the ball through the first ten minutes when Gill Toole crossed the line scoring our first try of the game.

Conversion from out wide was missed.

Condo 5-Grenfell 0

Unfortunately, after 20 minutes into defending our try line Charlie Wrigley our Captain suffered a major injury to his lower leg which paused the game for almost an hour while we waited for Medics to arrive and splint his leg so he could be moved. Charlie ended up at Orange Base and is receiving the attention he needs. On a side note – that Green Whistle deserves a mention as it was working well. Get well Mate.

With the game postponed Coach Wynn kept the team warm and occupied in the readiness to restart the match. During this break in play Grenfell bench seemed to be overflowing with reserves.

Play resumed on our try line and after Grenfell had maintained the ball for a good 15 minutes Condo’s defence gave way and the cats scored and converted.

Condo 5 – Grenfell 7 at Half Time.

Into the second half the Rams got their Mojo back, continuing with some great phase play, strong scrums and improving lineouts.

15 minutes into the second half after some aggressive forward hit-ups, outstanding pick & drives Tyler Worland broke through the line with a determined run and went over for our second try.

Converted by our winger Sam Clemson.

Condo 12 – Grenfell 7

Soon after that one of Condo’s penalties fell within shooting distance and Sam added another three.

Condo 15 – Grenfell 7

The Panthers continued through the second half using their seemingly bottomless bench and Condo lapsed in concentration allowing Grenfell to score again.

Condo 15 – Grenfell 12

The last 20 minutes of the game fell into a carda-thon with Grenfell receiving three Yellow and one Red Card and Condo receiving two Yellows towards the end of the match.

With 10 minutes of play to go Condo had a lineout on Grenfell’s 22. With the cleanest lineout of the day straight out of the back and perfect hands Condo sent it wide. A tackle on the opposite sideline, our loose forwards arrived to help secure the ball before Jack Kirk went over the line to score our third try.

Sam Clemson again converted for points.

Condo 22- Grenfell 12

Grenfell unleashed even more players with fresh legs from the bench, however, Condo stuck to the task defend, defend, defend! Which worked until a minute to go in the match and the Cats scored again.

Condo 22-Grenfell 17

The game ended soon after with the Rams triumphant. A gutsy win from a great group of blokes. Well done to Coach Wynn and the boys.

There were standout players across the park, with the points awarded to:

Flying Outside Centre: Jack Kirk 1 point

Abrasive Number 7: Roy Cooper 2 points

Barnstorming Front Rower: George Fimiana 3 points

Players Player was the tough running Inside Centre Gil Toole.

See you all at the Railway Hotel for a cool drink and remember to ask the Club Captain Payney about his joke of the week – said to be a cracker!

Contributed