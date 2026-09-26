Rams honour their 2026 top performers

By Melissa Blewitt

The 2026 season was celebrated in style on Saturday, 5 September, with the Condobolin Rugby Union Club recognising the players, coaches and volunteers who helped make the year a memorable one.

Players, families, supporters and club representatives gathered for the club’s annual presentation night at the Condobolin Community Centre, with a host of individual awards presented to those who stood out throughout the season.

Will Clemson was recognised with the Coaches Award, while Georgie Simiana took out the Players’ Player award.

George Simiana was also named Best and Fairest in the South West Fuels Competition, while Gil Toole was recognised as the club’s Best Back and Toby Harding claimed the Best Forward award.

The Best and Fairest award went to Will Moxey, recognising his consistent performances and contribution throughout the season. The honour was a fitting reward for Will’s strong season in the Rams’ colours.

The club’s top individual honour, the Best and Fairest, went to Will Moxey.

Fred Stuckey was presented with the Trent Malouf Memorial Rising Star award, recognising his emergence as one of the club’s promising young players.

The Ticehurst Memorial Trophy was awarded to Tom Clemson.

The awards provided an opportunity for the Rams to acknowledge the performances and contributions that helped shape the 2026 campaign.

The club also paid tribute to the broader Rams community, thanking players, coaches, sponsors, volunteers, families and supporters for their backing throughout the season.

With the 2026 campaign now officially celebrated, the presentation night marked a fitting conclusion to the season for the Rams and the people behind the club.