RAMHP Bring the Halls with Heart Project to Lake
Media Release
As part of the Halls with Heart project, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) brought creativity and connection to Lake Cargelligo with a two-hour art therapy workshop.
Held in the historic War Memorial Hall – a cherished community gathering place and memorial to local WWII veterans – the space was filled with conversation, colour and creativity.
Guided by art therapist Helen Holcombe, participants slowed down and immersed themselves in a calming pastel watercolour activity before shaping their own clay trinkets to take home.
With the comforting aroma of coffee and fresh food drifting in from local favourite Down the Track, who provided morning tea and lunch, the day offered more than just art – it created a shared moment of connection in a place rich with community history.
Special thanks must go to the Lower Lachlan Community Services – Kristy, Rachel and Ash – who helped make the event so successful.
Media Release and Image Credit: https://www.ramhp.com.au/
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