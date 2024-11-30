Raising funds for Catholic Missions
On Thursday 14th November, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a Mini Fete. The event had activities for everyone including games, crafts and a delicious cake stall. Every game and all food were 20c each. Students were also encouraged to wear ‘crazy socks’ to help raise funds. “We are grateful for our wonderful families, friends, students and staff. We all enjoyed a glorious Mini Mission Fete. All funds raised will go to Catholic Missions.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
