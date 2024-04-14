Raising awareness

On Thursday 21st March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had the opportunity to wear orange for Harmony Day, and crazy socks for Down syndrome Day. The playground was sprinkled liberally with orange, and lots of colourful or odd socks. It is great to see such support for these causes. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/04/2024By

Latest News

Raising awareness

14/04/2024|

On Thursday 21st March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had the [...]

Success at trials

14/04/2024|

Condobolin Public School students Joseph Fitzgerald, Lleyton Quin, Banjo Eliott, [...]

Swimmers compete

13/04/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School swimmers competed at the Western Swimming [...]

We recommend