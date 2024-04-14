Raising awareness
On Thursday 21st March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had the opportunity to wear orange for Harmony Day, and crazy socks for Down syndrome Day. The playground was sprinkled liberally with orange, and lots of colourful or odd socks. It is great to see such support for these causes. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
