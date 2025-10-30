Rabobank 2025/26 Australian Winter Crop forecast

Australia is forecast to harvest a larger winter grain crop this year, with Rabobank estimating total volumes to reach 62.8 million tonnes in its just released annual 2025/26 Australian Winter Crop

Forecast.

The agribusiness banking specialist’s RaboResearch division forecasts total winter grain and oilseeds production to come in approximately 3.8 million tonnes above last season, an increase of

6.4 per cent. And 6.1 per cent above the five-year average.

Report lead author, RaboResearch senior grains and oilseeds analyst Vitor Pistoia says this growth outlook is underpinned by above average rainfall received across a number of key grain-producing regions through the season, most notably in Western Australia and northern New South Wales.

WA, Mr Pistoia says, may be on track to record its second-largest crop on record. Positive soil-moisture levels in northern NSW and in Queensland have again supported strong yields this year, and recovery from drought conditions in parts of South Australia will also contribute to larger national grain volumes.

Rabobank says the increased tonnage this harvest will largely be driven by improved wheat and canola yields, as well as a significant rise in area cropped to barley.

However, the report cautions, Australia’s crop farmers face a less optimistic outlook when it comes to prices, with global grain supply surging and placing downward price pressure on the market.

“Australian grain exports face intense competition as global production remains at high levels, especially for wheat and barley,” Mr Pistoia said. “Large harvests in Russia, the EU and the US have weighed on global markets, while carryover stocks continue to build in major exporting nations, such as Canada and here in Australia.”

Locally, the report says, the combination of a sizeable new winter crop and a large carryover crop from last season is expected to “limit upside potential for wheat prices”.

“In such a well supplied market, Australian wheat prices have limited room to go against the global trend,” it says.

Commodities Australia’s wheat production is forecast to be 0.6 per cent up on last season to 34.1 million tonnes, according to the report, and also up 0.6 per cent on the five-year average.

Barley production is expected to increase 14 per cent on last season, to 14.9 million tonnes, yields allowing, the report says. This would be about nine per cent above the five-year average and drive this year’s barley crop to record levels.

Mr Pistoia said with a potential record-high barley crop this season, the pace of exports will be crucial in shaping market dynamics. “Globally, barley faces structurally muted demand growth

from the malt industry, driven by shifting trends in alcohol consumption, while a record-high global corn crop means the global animal feed market is also well supplied,” he said.

Domestically, Mr Pistoia said, demand for barley is anticipated to remain firm, supported by the cattle and sheep sectors, which should help to buffer the impact of an abundant global corn supply on feed grain markets.

For canola, Rabobank expects this season’s production will expand by almost 10 per cent to approximately 6.5 million tonnes (2.3 per cent above the five-year average).

Mr Pistoia said Australian canola exports (non-GM) to the EU may soften compared with last season, due to a recovery in Europe’s own production. However, he said, the EU is expected to replenish its stocks, which could potentially bring price stability into quarter two 2026.

There may also be resurgence in Chinese demand for Australian canola in 2026 following the tariffs it implemented on Canadian canola, potentially improving prospects for Australian GM canola.

For pulses, production is predicted to expand by 16 per cent year-on-year this harvest to 5.7 million tonnes, which would be an “impressive” 49 per cent above the five-year average, Mr Pistoia said.

The report says Australian chickpea production alone is likely to surpass 1.8 million tonnes. While this is down almost 20 per cent from last year’s record, it would still be the third largest crop on record.

Lentils are forecast to rise 73 per cent on last year, lupins 43 per cent and faba beans 18 per cent.

However, RaboResearch says, other key global producers, such as Canada and Russia, are also expected to have large crops and the strong global supply of pulses is weighing on prices.

States Overall, winter crop production is forecast to increase in Western Australia and rebound in both South Australia and Victoria, where challenging drought conditions had seen production totals decline last harvest. Statewide, winter grain crops in NSW and Queensland are expected to be down on the very strong levels seen in the previous year.

Total winter crop production for Western Australia is forecast to come in at 24.6 million tonnes, up 9.5 per cent on last year’s harvest, the report says.

“This year, the season in WA behaved similarly to last year,” Mr Pistoia said, “with a late season break followed by good rainfall in most regions across the state during July and August. Temperatures were supportive to grain filling as well, with a mild first half of September and typical heat waves starting by the end of the month.”

South Australia is seeing a much-needed production recovery, with the state’s total winter grain harvest predicted to reach 8.6 million tonnes, 67 per cent above last year’s drought-impacted total, albeit two per cent below the five-year average.

For New South Wales, though forecast to be 14 per cent down on last year’s total (which was the second highest on record for the state), harvest is expected to come in at a solid 17.4 million tonnes, Mr Pistoia said.

Source: Rabobank (www.rabbank.com.au).