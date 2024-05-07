Quade swims well

Condobolin Public School’s Quade Peterson qualified to compete in the 11 Years Boys 50 Metre Freestyle event at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) State Swimming Championships. He placed 36th in the state overall. The Championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Great work, Quade! Image Credit: Amanda Coe.

