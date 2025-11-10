Latest News
Rotary make a generous donation
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to the The Rotary [...]
Year 3/4 Excursion to Wellington Caves!
What a fantastic day the Trundle Central School Year 3/4 [...]
Celebrating Excellence – Nanga Mai Awards 2025
Murra Thinna Preschool has been awarded the Outstanding Early Education [...]
Quade makes 52
Congratulations to Quade Peterson (Colts), who scored a half a [...]
Afternoon on the Green
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 18th October, Trundle Children's Centre [...]
Enjoying Mindfulness and Movement session
Bips and Burps Playgroup enjoyed a Mindfulness and Movement session [...]