Quade breaks a record, Kaylee equals one

ABOVE: Quade Peterson broke a long-standing Long Jump record at the Condobolin Public School Athletics Carnival on Tuesday, 12 August. The previous mark was 4.08 metres and was held by Rauli Wise from 1996. Quade jumped 4.15 metres and is now the record holder for senior boy’s long jump. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

BELOW: Kaylee Bamblett equalled the 11 Years Girls High Jump record at the Condobolin Public School Athletics Carnival on Tuesday, 12 August. She jumped 1.20 metres, a record that has stood since 2006. Kaylee now shares this record with Nadana Clark. What a fantastic jump! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.