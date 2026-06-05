PSSA Football Action!

On Wednesday 20th May, Tottenham Central School’s PSSA Football teams travelled to Narromine to compete against Narromine Public School.

Both the girls and boys teams played well, showing great teamwork, effort and sportsmanship across their matches.

The girls game was very close right up to the end, with both teams putting in a strong and determined performance. In the boys game, the score remained nil all at half time, reflecting a tight and competitive first half before Narromine went on to take the win in both matches.

While the results didn’t go their way, all students should be proud of their determination and the way they represented their school.

“Thank you to Narromine Public School for hosting us and congratulations on your wins.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.