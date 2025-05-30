Providing eyes in the sky for Fisheries Officers

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is harnessing the power of drones to enhance fisheries compliance operations.

DPIRD Director Fisheries Compliance Mika Malkki said fisheries officers are responsible for monitoring the vast coastline and inland lakes and rivers across NSW and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are proving to be a game changer, providing real-time monitoring and survellience capabilities from distant vantage points.

“The drones can effortlessly reach remote areas, capturing vital images and data more efficiently, by not having to deploy major assets like vessels or physically covering ground ,” said Mr Malkki.

“Equipped with cameras and sensors, these drones deliver real-time information on illegal fishing activities and environmental damage.

“Drones also play a crucial role in regulating commercial fishing providing increased monitoring capacity ofremote activities.”

Mr Malkki said that UAV’s are able to provide Fisheries Officers with critical and timely evidence in many cases compared to traditional methodologies,which is essential for compliance operations and investigations.

“UAV technology has proven its effectiveness in the recent apprehension of a 51 year old male on the banks of the Hunter River, who was found in possession of a 70 metre length of commercial fishing net and 38 crab traps alleged to have been used unlawfully in the waters adjacent”, Mr Malkki said.

“This rapidly evolving technology provided Fisheries Officers with the enhanced ability to undertake surveillance from a safe distance and determine a strategic compliance approach prior to apprehension.

“They also assist in the assessment of the health of marine ecosystems by enabling our teams to survey mangroves and salt marshes, allowing us to better understand the impacts of harmful activities like clearing and dredging of key fish habitats.

“Recent drone flights uncovered illegal seawall constructions and damage to seagrass habitats, identifying unauthorized work not approved by Fisheries or the council”.

The public are encouraged to report suspected illegal fishing activity to the Fishers Watch line on 1800 043 536 or online at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/compliance/report-illegal-activity

Press Release (NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development – DPIRD)