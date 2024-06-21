Progress Printing – committed to going the extra mile

Progress Printing, based in Condobolin, is committed to going the extra mile.

They the standard as a one stop supplier for printing, promotional and signage needs.

Their promise is to be: “Open, frank and honest, our personality embodies the positives associated with Australian country values. When we made a commitment, we honour it. And, if something should go wrong, we acknowledge it and then do whatever it takes to get the job done. Our word is our bond.

“At the heart of our operations is a genuine interest in finding a solution to your print needs, looking at your current print costs, identifying potential efficiencies, and “Going The Extra Mile.”

Progress Printing service a broad range of larger corporate and government organisations with a special focus on those with a strong affiliation to rural and regional areas.

Founded in 1974, Progress Printing, a family-owned business, has established a reputation of being one of the main suppliers of print media to the agri-business, government, mining and corporate sectors across Australia.

“Our team reflect the honest and trustworthy character of regional Australia without compromising the of scope, capability and modernity,” www.progressprinting.com.au says.

“Our purpose-built manufacturing premises are complete with modern state-of-the-art digital and offset printing, which supports our commitment to delivering superior service to our clients. In a fast-paced market, Progress Printing offers fast turnaround and overnight delivery if required.

“As specialists in the design, production and distribution of one of Australia’s largest ranges of print collateral, we have a genuine interest in the success of your events, products and brand.

“We work with some of Australia’s leading marketing professionals and design agencies to ensure that your marketing material is delivered on time and to a high standard.”

Silverline Australia is the display division of Progress Printing, specialising in display products ideal for tradeshows, exhibitions, field days and corporate events. Silverline’s offering spans everything from exhibition walls and stands, retractable banners, and counter displays through to fence wrap, marquees and gazebos.

TUFFA™ Products operates as a subsidiary company to Progress Printing. They specialise in the design and manufacture a wide range of highly durable safety tags and products in response to industry demands for increased levels of safety. There is an extensive portfolio of custom safety products from prestart and safety books, safety signage, wirelocks and industrial labels through to printed pipe markers and of course the exclusive range of TUFFA Tags.

Progress Printing located at 2 Galari Circuit in Condobolin) specialises in the design, production and distribution of high quality branded marketing and communications collateral – call them today on 1800 656 328 or email them at sales@progressprinting.com.au

They are located at 2 Galari Circuit in Condobolin and are open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 5pm.