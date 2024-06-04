Primary try Long Jump
Congratulations to all of Tullamore Central Schools Primary students who showed enthusiasm and determination as they completed their long jump event in PE. “We look forward to seeing this positive engagement on Friday at our TCS Athletics Carnival!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.
