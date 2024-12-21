Primary complete Intensive Swimming Program

Trundle Central School Primary students have been participating in the two week Intensive Swimming Program developed to build participants swimming ability and confidence while also being safe around water. Over the two weeks, every student has shown great gains in developing skills to keep them safe and also achieving personal goals in the water along the way. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/12/2024By

Latest News

Kiacatoo CWA

22/12/2024|

Kiacatoo CWA Notes December 2024 On Tuesday 3rd December we all [...]

Clubs dominate

21/12/2024|

Bridge Peter joined us for a game last week, and [...]

We recommend