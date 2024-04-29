Latest News
Community Scrum
The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind [...]
Primary Captains badges
Tullibigeal Central School's Primary School Captains, Indie Blacker and Ivy [...]
Year 12 Car Wash
Lake Cargelligo Central School students were busy all day on [...]
Sharks play round 1
The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League teams played their first [...]
2024 SRC receive their badges
Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School students who were recently [...]
Nate and Ryan selected
Condobolin High School students Nate Vincent (Under 15s) and Ryan [...]