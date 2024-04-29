Primary Captains badges

Tullibigeal Central School’s Primary School Captains, Indie Blacker and Ivy Helyar were recently presented with their school captains badges. Congratulations girls! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 24/04/2024By

Latest News

Community Scrum

30/04/2024|

The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind [...]

Primary Captains badges

30/04/2024|

Tullibigeal Central School's Primary School Captains, Indie Blacker and Ivy [...]

Year 12 Car Wash

29/04/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School students were busy all day on [...]

Sharks play round 1

29/04/2024|

The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League teams played their first [...]

We recommend