President Xavier visits Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

NSW Farmers Association President Xavier Martin was the guest speaker at NSW Farmers Condobolin Branch Annual and General Meetings on Tuesday, 17 March held at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Condobolin Branch wanted input for its Annual Strategic Plan (ASP). Members inputs will guide the Branch executive in addressing member needs, future guests, and planning future actions and events. The ASP was reviewed at the Branch General Meeting following the Branch Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting Agenda included submission of Annual Report by Chairman Peter Mooney; Presentation of Balance Sheet (Treasurer); Election of Office Bearers; Motion for Capitation Fees; and the nomination of Annual Conference Delegates.

Following the Annual Meeting a General Meeting was opened.

The General Meeting Agenda included motions for Annual Conference/Executive Council Meeting and general business.

Mr Martin, a grain farmer from Mullaley, has been the leader of the nation’s largest state farming organisation since July 2022, when he took over from James Jackson. He was previously Vice President before taking on the top job.

“It’s humbling to be elected president and I look forward to maintaining the momentum on key issues such as biosecurity and productivity,” Mr Martin said at the time of his election.

“We are looking at ways to secure the future of farming, and a big part of that is giving members their voice at our conference.

“I look forward to seeing the result of these motions and working on progressing those issues with decision makers and industry groups.”