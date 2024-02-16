Preschool playground plans

There are exciting times ahead for Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. Draft playground designs have been developed with educators, children, and their families eager to see the plans come to fruition. The concept design plans include the installation of a seasoned log that will be used as a scramble/climbing feature. The existing boat and bridge in the space will be removed, with new sleeper walls to be built. A water play zone will be created, where children will be able to enjoy hours of cool fun. A wet pour rubber floor will provide a safe, slip resistant surface. The water play zone will also feature a control switch, which will enable educators when the spray system is activated. A new, wide circular deck around the existing tree will encourage all manner of social interaction. Another highlight will be a sandpit which will have boulder surrounds set in dense planting. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.