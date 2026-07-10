Preparing for High School
Brooke from Lake Learning Links joined Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School 5/6 students to think and talk about how to get ready for high school. All the students had a learning “passport” in which they recorded some tasks they do independently at home and thought about some things they might need to practice and prepare before they go to high school. Examples were getting themselves up in the morning, doing jobs to help out at home and completing homework. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Facebook page.
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