Premiers Sporting Challenge
During Term 3 2025, Lake Cargelligo Central School students participated in the Premier’s Sporting Challenge. Each week, students logged their hours of physical activity & completed their personal trackers. Congratulations to all the students who received awards. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
