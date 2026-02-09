Premiers Sporting Challenge

During Term 3 2025, Lake Cargelligo Central School students participated in the Premier’s Sporting Challenge. Each week, students logged their hours of physical activity & completed their personal trackers. Congratulations to all the students who received awards. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 05/02/2026By

