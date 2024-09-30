Practicing Netball skills
The Tottenham children are loving their Saturday morning activities with the Tottenham Terrors. The 5-8 year olds have been engaging in drills and games to learn their netball skills. The 9-14 year olds have been increasing in confidence & skill with their games. “We’re so pleased the children are so into it! Thank you to the parents for making the effort and for stepping in to play when needed.” read a post on the Tottenham Terrors Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.
