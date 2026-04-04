Practicing Fine Motor Skills
Trundle Central School Kindergarten students were very busy on Wednesday 4th March practising their fine motor skills! Activities like these help with hand-eye coordination and build the foundations for writing, which compliments their literacy learning. Well done, Kinder! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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