Plenty of fun and frivolity at Oktoberfest

By Melissa Blewitt

German traditions, music and plenty of entertainment were on show when the Condobolin Oktoberfest was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 24 October.

Locals and visitors embraced the Oktoberfest spirit, dressing in traditional Lederhosen and Dirndl outfits for an evening of singing, dancing and celebrations.

The Sports Club was transformed into a German-style beer hall, complete with flags and festive decorations, creating a lively atmosphere for those attending.

Live entertainment was provided by rock cover band Ballz ‘n’ All and the Breumeisters, who kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

An assortment of authentic German beers was available, alongside Australian beers, wines, spirits and ciders. Many patrons made good use of their custom beer steins, raising a toast and enjoying a refill or two during the celebrations.

Organisers were delighted with the attendance and pleased with the success of the event, which brought the community together for an enjoyable night of German-inspired festivities.

The evening was a celebration of music, friendship and fun, with plenty of opportunities to raise a glass and say Prost – German for cheers.