Players selected for Lachlan
The following Condobolin players were chosen as the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 16’s squad to compete for the Greg Griffith Shield in the Western Zone Competition: Billy Baldwinson, Jacob
Doyle, Eli Heffernan, Ellijah Turner and Callan Venables.
Eli Heffernan and Billy Baldwinson have also been named in the Western Plains Outlaws Under 16’s team. This team will compete in the Inter-Council matches vs Central West Wranglers. Pippa Newell, Rory Packham, Chard Worland, Anabel Allen and Maddox Stewart have been selected to represent the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 12’s team in the Western Zone competition this season.
Latest News
Players selected for Lachlan
The following Condobolin players were chosen as the Lachlan Cricket [...]
Celebrating Aunty Josie
Lake Cargelligo Central School is incredibly proud to share that [...]
Fourteen lovely debutantes presented at 2025 Ball
An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin SRA [...]
Appeal for information
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance following a suspicious [...]
WANTED ON WARRANT – JOSHUA REID
Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted [...]
50 years strong at Kurralea’s annual sale
Selling more than 300 rams to a flurry of new [...]