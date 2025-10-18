Players selected for Lachlan

The following Condobolin players were chosen as the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 16’s squad to compete for the Greg Griffith Shield in the Western Zone Competition: Billy Baldwinson, Jacob

Doyle, Eli Heffernan, Ellijah Turner and Callan Venables.

Eli Heffernan and Billy Baldwinson have also been named in the Western Plains Outlaws Under 16’s team. This team will compete in the Inter-Council matches vs Central West Wranglers. Pippa Newell, Rory Packham, Chard Worland, Anabel Allen and Maddox Stewart have been selected to represent the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 12’s team in the Western Zone competition this season.