Planting at Garden Club
Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden Club. Tottenham Central School students enjoyed getting their hands dirty and being one with nature. “A big thank you to the P and C for installing a watering dripper system in some of the new garden beds!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
