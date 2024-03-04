Planting at Garden Club

Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden Club. Tottenham Central School students enjoyed getting their hands dirty and being one with nature. “A big thank you to the P and C for installing a watering dripper system in some of the new garden beds!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

Latest News

Merit Award Winners

04/03/2024|

Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week [...]

Induction Mass

04/03/2024|

On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]

