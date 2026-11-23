Pink morning tea raises more than $1,000 for Condobolin Can Assist

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Independent Living Centre marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special pink-themed morning tea on Wednesday, 28 October, raising more than $1,000 for Condobolin Can Assist.

The event, held at the Condobolin Health Service Independent Living Centre building, brought community members together to raise awareness of breast cancer and support local people affected by cancer.

Attendees embraced the pink theme, creating a colourful atmosphere while enjoying the opportunity to socialise and support a worthwhile cause.

A continuous raffle was held throughout the morning, with a range of prizes awarded to lucky community members.

Independent Living Centre Co-ordinator Pam Browne thanked everyone who took part and helped make the event such a success. Special thanks were also extended to Cassandra Spiteri, who created a beautiful balloon arch for the occasion, adding to the pink-themed celebrations.

The morning tea also highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness in regional communities such as Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed nationally each October and aims to increase awareness of the disease, encourage early detection and recognise the experiences of those affected by breast cancer.

According to NSW Health figures released in October 2026, 57.8 per cent of eligible women in regional NSW were up to date with their recommended two-yearly breast screening, compared with 51.6 per cent statewide. The figures reinforce the importance of regular screening and early detection, particularly for women living in rural communities.

Beyond its fundraising and awareness activities, the Independent Living Centre provides an important opportunity for community members to come together, form friendships, have a yarn and share a few laughs. Those attending also enjoy a meal as part of the program.

The centre operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with its final week of operation for 2026 scheduled from Monday, 14 December, to Wednesday, 16 December. A Christmas party will be held on Tuesday, 15 December.

Activities will resume in 2027 from Tuesday, 12 January, to Thursday, 14 January.

For further information about the Independent Living Centre, contact Condobolin Health Service on 02 6890 1500.