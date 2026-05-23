Phoebe attends Swimming Championship
On Tuesday 28th April, Ungarie Central School student Phoebe Counsell competed at the NSW PSSA Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park. Swimming in the Girls Open multi-class 100m Freestyle, Phoebe placed 4th in her heat and 13th overall — an outstanding effort that made her school so proud! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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