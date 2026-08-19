Philip Donato visits TCS

By Hayley Egan

Philip Donato dropped by Trundle Central School for a visit on Wednesday 29th July.

During his visit, Principal Mr John Southon gave Mr Donato a tour of the school and its new science lab that was recently refurbished, replacing the previous 40 year old science lab. This was possible thanks to a $500k grand from the Minister for Education Prue Car MP.

Mr Donato is now fighting to get a new school hall built for Trundle Central School.

“Presently they only have a COLA which is bitterly cold in winter (colds wind today made it freezing) and the extreme heat of summer, don’t really make school assemblies and functions, in these conditions comfortable.” read a post on Philip Donato Facebook page.

“This is an equity issue and the 110 plus students deserve the same as students in the city! ”

Mr Donato went on to express his thanks to the staff, families and students that make Trundle Central School such a special place. He also spoke on Mr Southon and how he is a passionate school leader that always has the best interest of the students at heart and ensures all students have the best opportunities and education possible.

Image Credit: Philip Donato Facebook page.