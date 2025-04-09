Passport to Better Health

Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) delivered a Passport to Better Health Program at Central West Family Support Group in Condobolin on Thursday, 27 March. Participants had a great morning completing the steps to receive a free shirt. According to Griffith AMS, “Passport to Better Health has been modelled from the NSW Health One Deadly Step program. Passport to Better Health aims to provide Indigenous community members better access to local health services in their communities.” Participants were able to get their blood pressure, sugar levels and general health checked. They then found out some information to help you maintain their health. Participants also enjoyed a lunch and a yarn after completing a health check. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.