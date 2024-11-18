Participating in the Riverina Debating Trials

On Friday 18th October Emily and Molly represented Lake Cargelligo Central School in the Riverina Debating Trials at Henty.

The girls participated in two debates and spoke well on their chosen subjects.

Molly (below right)was one of four students selected to represent the Riverina Regional Debating Team at the State Debating Championships, which will be held in Collaroy this month.

“Well done to these students on a fantastic effort and congratulations Molly on her selection in the Riverina Team. Thanks also to the parents for transportation and support on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.