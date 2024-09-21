Parkes Shire Council secure funding for flood recovery

Parkes Shire Council is set to share in the $24 million investment by the Australian and NSW Governments, aimed at repairing and enhancing community infrastructure in flood-affected areas of Central West NSW.

This substantial funding, part of the Community Assets Program 2024, will support critical projects to restore and fortify our community’s resilience following the devastating floods of November 2022.

Parkes Shire is among the four Local Government Areas (LGAs) receiving support, with $3.3 million allocated for vital infrastructure projects damaged by the catastrophic flooding. The funded initiatives will focus on restoring essential community assets, ensuring they are better equipped to withstand future severe weather events.

Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, outlined the importance of the program.

“The Community Assets Program is not just building back for now – we’re building back better for the future by improving the resilience of these essential assets,” Ms Moriarty said.

“For the four significantly flood-impacted councils, strong and resilient community infrastructure will be crucial in bringing people together and supporting the long road to recovery,” she added.

Parkes Shire Council Projects:

• New facility for NSW SES Parkes Unit: $1,310,530

These funds together with additional funds from the SES will allow the building of a new flood resilient, accessible, and fit for purpose SES Complex to service the Parkes Shire, including replacing the current water affected facility.

• Berryman Oval Flood Repair (Trundle): $636,300

Rehabilitating the carpark and track around the oval, the sports facilities, and upgrades to flood proof the pool pump and shed.

• Bushman’s Dam Flood Repair: $668,252

Repairing flood damage that will involve bank stabilisation, wall reconstruction, vegetation removal and dredging. This will help create a safer environment on site and help protect downstream assets and the Parkes main street from future flood damage.

• PAC Park Flood Damage Repair: $701,545

Repairing flood damage in PAC Park including stabilisation of the damaged creek banks, removal and replacement of two pedestrian footbridges and a damaged footpath. This will ensure the park is safe for public use and that the connecting infrastructure is accessible.

General Manager of Parkes Shire Council, Kent Boyd, welcomed the support from the Australian and NSW Governments.

“This significant investment is important for Parkes Shire, allowing us to not only restore flood damaged infrastructure but also build resilience against future floods. The improvements made through these projects will serve as step in the recovery from these devastating floods.

“We will be particularly delighted to see our dedicated SES volunteers move into a new, purpose-built facility, which they so richly deserve”, Mr Boyd said.

“The support from both the Australian and NSW Governments demonstrates a commitment to helping Parkes Shire recover from the devastating floods in 2022, while ensuring we are better prepared for any future challenges,” he added.

For more information on the Community Assets Program 2024 and a full list of funded projects, please visit: www.nsw.gov.au/communityassetsprogram2024

The program is jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), with project funding to be administered by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Media Release sourced from the Parkes Shire Council Website.

•ABOVE: Berryman Oval in Trundle is one of the selected community infrastructures to be repaired thanks to funding from The Community Assets Program 2024. The Parkes Shire Council received a total of $3.3 Million and will be using $636,300 to repair Berryman Oval. Image Credit: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.