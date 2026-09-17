Paddy recognised among Ray White Rural’s top salespeople

By Melissa Blewitt

Local rural agent Paddy Ward has been recognised as the seventh-ranked rural salesperson nationally across the Ray White Rural network.
The achievement reflects Paddy’s work in the local rural property market, as well as his knowledge of the region and commitment to his clients and the communities he serves.
The result is another outstanding achievement on the national stage for Paddy.

Last Updated: 16/09/2026By

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