Bogan Gate Transfer Station & Landfill Closure

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Parkes Shire Council has announced the Temporary Closure of the Bogan Gate Landfill while works are underway.

The Council were successful in securing $172,300 in grant funding to introduce a modern, purpose-built transfer station at the existing Bogan Gate Landfill site.

Funding has been provided through the NSW Environment Protection Authority Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements Grant, with a Parkes Shire Council co-contribution of $100,400.

This project will see the closure of the current high-risk landfill and its transformation into a safer, more efficient transfer station facility that continues to service the Bogan Gate community.

The Bogan Gate Transfer Station Project aims to reduce environmental risks associated with the current landfill, improve site safety, security and amenity, increase recycling and resource recovery opportunities, minimise waste sent to landfill and support Council’s Waste Management Strategy and Community Strategic Plan

The Key Benefits include Environmental Improvements, Improved Recycling Opportunities and Community Education.

For Environmental Improvements, the new facility will significantly mitigate groundwater contamination risks, fire risks and windblown litter impacts. The project is expected to divert approximately 200 tonnes of mixed waste annually from landfill.

The Improved Recycling Opportunities for the transfer station will include a dedicated yellow recycling skip, retained areas for metal and green waste and expanded resource recovery options for local residents. This will provide greater recycling choices for the Bogan Gate community and encourage better waste separation practices.

Community Education will also benefit from the upgrade. As part of the project, Council will deliver targeted community education to highlight best practice household recycling, including information on what materials can be recycled, how to correctly separate waste and offering free hazardous waste disposal options available to all Shire residents at the Parkes Community Recycling Centre.

In late 2025, Council presented the proposed plans to the Bogan Gate Community Consultative Committee (CCC), who expressed strong support for transitioning the current landfill site to a transfer station.

Cr George Pratt, Bogan Gate CCC Council representative, said the project represents another step forward in providing improved waste services for the community.

“This project will greatly reduce environmental risks and improve safety and amenity for Bogan Gate, while continuing to provide waste services,” Cr Pratt said.

Before the project could commence, the design and planning had to be completed. Preliminary designs for the transfer station were drafted and include retention of dedicated areas for metal and green waste, improved traffic flow and site access, enhanced site security and operational controls and safer waste handling infrastructure.

As of September 2026, the Bogan Gate landfill is closed whilst clearing and construction occur. All historical rubbish has been removed and clearing and levelling is complete.

Further information and formal advice will be provided directly to affected stakeholders and key holders as arrangements for the new facility progress.

In the meantime, residents can access the Parkes Waste Facility.

For further information, please contact Council’s Environment and Sustainability Team.

Information sourced from Parkes Shire Council Website.